State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 4,448 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,946 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after buying an additional 946,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 509,559 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 285,379 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 778,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 710,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Insider Activity at Archrock

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $962,854.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,999,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,051,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Price Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 263.65%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.