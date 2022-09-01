State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 4,805 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,387 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 269,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,866,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $2,007,053.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,162.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,273. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NVEE opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.72 and a 1 year high of $147.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

