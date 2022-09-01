State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 5,743 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after buying an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 717,725 shares of company stock worth $38,178,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

