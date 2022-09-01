State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 5,909 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HNI by 988.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE HNI opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.65%.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HNI shares. Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

HNI Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

