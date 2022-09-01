State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 6,689 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RMAX opened at $22.76 on Thursday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $438.49 million, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently -115.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 40,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $882,843.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,066,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 40,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $882,843.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,008,492 shares in the company, valued at $44,066,314.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $538,108.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,064,109 shares in the company, valued at $49,332,205.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 123,885 shares of company stock worth $2,887,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

