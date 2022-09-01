State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 9,273 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 68.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 313,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $9,045,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $5,224,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

WSFS Financial stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.