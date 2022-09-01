State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 9,943 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,285.71%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

