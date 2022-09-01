State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in FB Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter worth $311,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBK opened at $39.62 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

