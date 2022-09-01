State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.61. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

