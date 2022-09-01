State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 190,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 120,881 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 592,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 36,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 360,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 86,399 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NTUS opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

