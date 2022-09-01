State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,553.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,064. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

