State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.43 and a beta of 1.60. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Shake Shack to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

