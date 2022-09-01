State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 543,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,961,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,735. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

