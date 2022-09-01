State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.78. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.71%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.