State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Union to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

