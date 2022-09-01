State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 482,624 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 238,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.