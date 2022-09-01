State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,303 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,546,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,410,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 670,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after buying an additional 63,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,530,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

AX opened at $41.78 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

