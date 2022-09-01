State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 301 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 955.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2,303.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 101,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.81 and a 52 week high of $204.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.