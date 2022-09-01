State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 52,764 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,764 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UE stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

