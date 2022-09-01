State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,616,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,109,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,027,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.