Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,700 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 138,131 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $2,929,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $2,189,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C3.ai Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on C3.ai from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

AI opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

