Swiss National Bank Buys 3,600 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,996 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMAT stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

