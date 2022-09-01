Swiss National Bank Buys 5,800 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 737.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 283,894 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 81,451 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUP opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $499.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $24.71.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director James H. Fordyce purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,003.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Fordyce acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at $420,052.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

