Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cerus were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 129.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $727.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.07. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

