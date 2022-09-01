Swiss National Bank Has $2.16 Million Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Genesco were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Genesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCO opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $776.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Genesco Company Profile

GCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

