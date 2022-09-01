Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 447,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 111,109 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 662,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,856.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $127,960. Company insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

Shares of DM stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

