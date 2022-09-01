Swiss National Bank Purchases 10,300 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

GLDD stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $16.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

