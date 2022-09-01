Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,100 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 116,391 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

