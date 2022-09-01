TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,800 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Innoviva by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth $1,344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at about $659,000.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $917.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

INVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

