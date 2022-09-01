TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,518 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $125,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,907,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,708,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,231,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $67,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $137.59 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

