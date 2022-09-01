TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 986 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,621,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 116.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 104.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 124.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 60,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $811.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.30.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

