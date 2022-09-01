TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $462,000.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $179,807.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $179,807.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,733 shares of company stock valued at $369,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.11. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Nkarta from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Nkarta Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.