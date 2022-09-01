TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,543,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile

BLFY opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $324.30 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.