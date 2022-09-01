TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,900 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

HE opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

