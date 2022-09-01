The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,964 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 102,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 165,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

