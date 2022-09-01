The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 28.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,591,000 after purchasing an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 349.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 271,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.