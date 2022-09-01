The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Buckle were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Buckle by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Buckle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 621,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $4,919,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Buckle Trading Down 1.4 %

Buckle Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Buckle Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.