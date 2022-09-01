The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

