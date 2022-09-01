The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,596 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

