Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THR. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,937,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 321,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Thermon Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THR opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $56,555.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at $723,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,867 shares of company stock valued at $186,906. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THR. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

