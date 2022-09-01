Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 948.7% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $95,894,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $4,988,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $116,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.77 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

