Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 859.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 142.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

