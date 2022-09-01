Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Uniti Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.