Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 547.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,502,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 238,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $276.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $289.98. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

