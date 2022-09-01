Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VSS opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.