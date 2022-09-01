W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,113,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $90,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 94,567 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.