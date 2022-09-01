Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 372 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.65, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

