Wedbush Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.37.
Chewy Stock Down 8.2 %
NYSE CHWY opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.
Insider Activity
In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.