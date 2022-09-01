Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $105.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at $59,843,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

