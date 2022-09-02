1,060 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.89.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $215.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.00. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $222.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.